Over dozen youth injured in clashes with SFs in Shopian

SRINAGAR: Over a dozen youth were injured when security forces burst teargas shells and fired pellets to disperse demonstrators, who tried to disrupt a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir district of Shopian on Wednesday.

Official sources said immediately after security forces launched a CASO at village Pinjura in Shopian, scores of people, mostly youth, hit the streets in the nearby areas and tried to disrupt the operation.

However, security forces and State police personnel, already deployed to prevent demonstrations swung into action and chased them away.

The demonstrators later reassembled and pelted stones at security forces, who burst teargas shells and fired pellets to disperse the protestors. (AGENCIES)