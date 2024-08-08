EC Must Hold J&K Polls By SC Deadline If They Deem Situation Better Than 1996: Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR, Aug 8: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Thursday that the National Conference has presented its viewpoint to the Election Commission, hoping for an early issuance of notifications to initiate the election process in the Union Territory.

The National Conference (NC) vice president said the Election Commission (EC) is obligated to conduct the assembly elections according to the deadline set by the Supreme Court, provided they believe the situation is better than it was in 1996.

Abdullah criticised the BJP-led government for neglecting the Jammu region and focusing entirely on maintaining peace in Kashmir, leading to a resurgence of militancy in Jammu.

“The Election Commission team is in Srinagar. My colleagues had the opportunity to meet them at 10.30 am. We have conveyed our views to the Election Commission, expecting early notification to kick-start the election process,” Abdullah told reporters in Bani during a public rally.

Asked about the timing of elections, he said it is up to the authorities whether to comply with the Supreme Court’s directive or acknowledge that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is worse than it was in 1996.

The 1996 elections for the assembly and Parliament were conducted following improvements in the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir after seven years of intense militancy.

“If they choose not to hold elections if they feel the current situation is worse than 1996, we won’t complain. However, if they believe there is difference between the current situation and that in 1996, then elections have to held. Then the Election Commission has to complete the elections as per the deadline of 30 September set by the Supreme Court,” he said.

Immediate assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir was the dominant demand of all political leaders from the Union Territory (UT) who met the visiting EC team in Srinagar on Thursday.

The team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived here in the morning and met representatives of the registered political parties, including the NC, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Jammu and Kashmir Panthers Party (JKPP) at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

Taking a swipe at the BJP government’s alleged efforts to dismantle his party, Abdullah remarked that they have been out of power for the past decade.

“In the last five years, the BJP and its government have tried to undermine the National Conference. However, none of our party’s programmes have failed. Our manifesto preparations have drawn large public participation,” he said.

Abdullah said the NC requested public feedback, expecting responses from a handful of people, but received 1,000 to 1,500 emails and messages, most containing valuable suggestions.

“People place high expectations on the National Conference,” he added.

Responding to questions about increasing terrorist attacks in the Jammu region, Abdullah attributed these incidents to the neglect by past rulers who failed to focus on the region on security front.

“The entire focus was on Kashmir province, which should remain peaceful. We also wanted that the Kashmir province should be okay, but that does not mean we should lose focus and neglect Jammu. They neglected their focus on the Jammu region, resulting in the emergence of such a security situation, which we see here,” he said.

Abdullah expressed concern over the rise in militancy, stating it should not have been allowed to resurface.

“We had eradicated militancy from these areas, including Chenab, Rajouri, Reasi and Poonch. However, negligence by our leaders has allowed militancy to regain a foothold,” he lamented.

Abdullah expressed the hope that cooperation from the public will help bring the situation under control soon. (Agencies)