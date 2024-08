JAMMU, Aug 8: Taking serious note of alleged custodial death of a youth in Katra town, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Mohita Sharma, has attached SHO Katra, Inspector Nishant Gupta, to District Police Lines Reasi. Meanwhile, PSI Rajat Sahani of Police Station Katra has been made the Incharge Police Station Katra.