Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Kashmir

SRINAGAR : An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit Kashmir valley, forcing people to come out of their homes and offices in panic on Saturday.

Official sources said that tremor measuring 4.6 hit Kashmir valley at 1202 hrs on Saturday. “The epicenter of the earthquake was 15 km from Kupwara in north Kashmir,” they said, adding its depth was 120 km.

They said the tremors were felt in other parts of the country, besides Pakistan and China. However, they said that there were no reports of any loss of life or property due to the earthquake.

This is the second earthquake which occurred in the region this week. Earlier this week, an earthquake jolted many parts of the valley.

(AGENCIES)