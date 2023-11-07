Earthquake Of 3.5 Magnitude Hits Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar

JAMMU, Nov 7 : An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar on Tuesday.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NSC), the earthquake occurred at 6.52 pm on Tuesday.

The NCS further said that the epicentre of the quake was 215 km north of Ayodhya at a depth of 10 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on November 7, 18:52:12 IST, Lat: 33.38 N & Long: 76.59 E, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.