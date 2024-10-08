Early Trends Show Cong Ahead In Haryana; Tight Contest In J&K

NEW DELHI, Oct 8: Early trends from counting of votes on Tuesday showed the Congress ahead in Haryana, and in a tight contest with the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress was ahead on 24 seats, and the BJP on 19 in Haryana, with early postal ballot trends showing two seats in favour of ‘others’.

In Jammu and Kashmir the Congress-National Conference alliance was tied at eight seats with the BJP, while the PDP was yet to lead in any seat, according to TV channels.

The counting of votes began at 8 am with postal ballots being opened first. The counting of votes polled through EVMs will start half an hour later.

These are early trends and the final results may vary widely. (Agencies)