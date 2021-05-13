E-passes necessary for movement in district Samba: DC

SAMBA: Deputy Commissioner Samba Anuradha Gupta, today held an elaborated press conference with the media delegates at mini conference hall DC office Samba.

During the press conference, DC informed that administration has rolled out e-passes facility through their official website “samba.gov.in” which would be requisite for movement across the district beyond the relaxation period.

The Deputy Commissioner said that administration has taken up slew of measures in order to contain the spread of coronavirus in district including setting up 04 triage hospitals at AH Ghagwal, ESIC Bari-Brahmana, CHC Ramgarh and Thandi Khui Ashram.

She said that District Hospital Samba has been converted into fully dedicated Covid hospital with round the clock oxygen plant facility and non Covid emergencies have been transferred at Kristi Jyoti Hospital, Samba.

She also informed that helpline numbers have been made functional in DC office for 24 hours active surveillance and feedback mechanism on 01923-243009 & 01923-246915. Whatapp app number 7006219966 for volunteering service in pandemic. Doctors on call facility has been started on 6006500528. Regular Online yoga classes are also started for prevention and covid care rehab.

While enumerating positive outcomes on recent Covid containment activities, Deputy Commissioner informed that there is increase in recovery rate of Covid patients as today itself 10 patients have been discharged from Covid hospital Samba. She added that 95% house to house mopping of Covid positive cases has been completed in the district, while 92% vaccination to 45+ years has been achieved in addition to intensive testing and sample collection of Covid-19.

DC also appealed general public to follow the Covid guidelines strictly and refrain from venturing outside home without a compelling reasons.