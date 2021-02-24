When we usually talk of money , wealth , riches , fortunes etc , many a time we refer to Kuber , the mythological Lord of wealth and e-Kuber payments system of Reserve Bank of India being rolled out by the UT Government in Jammu and Kashmir gives the UT the distinction of being the first UT to have this system adopted. In fact, the scheme is basically an electronic platform Core Banking Solution of the Reserve Bank of India. Now onwards, all types of Government payments including employees salaries, pensioners’ pension etc are slated to be made through e-Kuber system. Not only is the system endowed with promptness and errors free mechanism but any types of manipulations, mishandling of requisite vouchers and supporting documents and papers would be ruled out. Since it is the new experience started in the UT, initially it is proposed to be on pilot basis and implemented in Civil Secretariat treasury only. In other words, all other treasuries would adopt the new promising system in due course progressively on the same tested principle that we have to move with the times and embrace new methods, prefer reforms and changes for better and swift results. At a time, the 2.9 version system is capable of making as many as 50000 transactions which denotes the promptness of the system thanks to information technology. The system introduced in Jammu and Kashmir is really another step forward in the direction of cutting down delays and eliminating risk of any vouchers and papers connected getting lost in transit. In other words, it is an innovative improvement, latest in practice, in handling Government payments and encourage much needed financial discipline.