Dy Mayor flags off religious procession

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Deputy Mayor, Purnima Sharma here today flagged off a religious procession organized by Dharam Jagran Manch.

After the rituals of Puja Archana, the procession moved from Panjtirthi and the Deputy Mayor also accompanied it.

It passed through Jain Bazar, Chowk Chabutra, Link Road, Shahidi Chowk, Gumat and Jewel Chowk.

Devotees in the religious procession were welcomed en-route by the locals while at Jewel Chowk.

Amit Gupta, Municipal Councillor welcomed the procession and offered drinking water and sweets to the devotees.

The procession culminated at Dogra Chowk where the Deputy Mayor paid rich tributes at the memorial of Pandit Prem Nath Dogra.

Sunita Koul, Shubh Lata Sharma, Anuradha Sharma, Naresh Abrol, Suraj Padha, Sunita Wazir, Vandana, Bhubneshwar, Madhav Singh Thakur and Madan also accompanied the procession.