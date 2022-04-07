Dwivedi reviews arrangements for National Panchayat Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 7: Principal Secretary, GAD, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi and Commissioner Secretary, RDD, Mandeep Kaur today held a joint meeting of all the nodal officers of the line departments to review the achievements made regarding 100 beneficiary oriented schemes identified for saturation before the National Panchayat Day.

The Principal Secretary asked from each of the nodal officer about the current progress made in the pinpointed objective of their department and the way forward for achieving the target. He also advised them to work out the modus operandi in achieving the target within the deadline. He asked them to provide the progress made on day to day basis to his office.

Dwivedi further stated that all the listed deliverables have been identified by Chief Secretary himself and he is monitoring the progress keenly about each of them. He urged the officers to complete the targets well before the celebration of the National Panchayat Day on 24th of this month. He impressed upon them to send a detailed note about each of the listed item in next few days.

The Commissioner Secretary, RDD informed the meeting that all the deliverables have registered a considerable progress since their identification. She gave out that the progress made by this UT is much above the national average about most of these schemes.

Mandeep Kaur also apprised the chair that the 100-point programme is the set of some core beneficiary oriented schemes launched by the Government over past few years for the upliftment of rural masses. She further made out that some of the targets fixed have been achieved already and most are to be realized soon.

The meeting was also informed that the nodal officers are collecting the relevant data on real time basis and forwarding the same to GAD. The nodal officers were sensitized that the Chief Secretary is going to review the performance in coming days and it is expected from all of them to not be wanting on meeting the actual objectives given to them.

Some of the prestigious programmes covered under it includes KCC saturation, Soil Health Card, PM-Kisan, Fasal BhimaYojana, Aadhar, Jan Dhan Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Kindergartens, Samagra Shiksha, One Nation One Ration Card, Banking, Janbhagidari, DBT, Har Gaon Haryali, Golden Cards, Health Centres, PM Cares, Artisan Credit Card, Jal Jeevan Mission, Youth Clubs, PMGSY, Panchayat Livelihood Plan, Bharat Net Saturation, Panchayat Grievance Redressal System, PMAY, Rural Haat, Land Passbooks, Aapki Zamin Aapki Nigrani, Labour Cards, Old Age Pension, Play fields in every panchayat, Anganwadis and Azadika Amrit Mahotsav besides dozens of other measures identified there under.