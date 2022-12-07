Durga Nagar residents demand construction of OHT, tube well

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 7: The inhabitants of Durga Nagar have reiterated their demand of construction of Over Head Tank (OHT) with tube well in the area as entire belt is facing acute shortage of drinking water. The demand was made by president Durganagar Welfare Association Sector 1, Rioshan Lal Raina and Sector 2 , Sanjay Ganjoo, president Dogra Nagar, M K Razdan and Mandal president BJP, Bushan Lal Raina before the chairman Sanitation Committee, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Raj Kumar and Kapil Chib, corporator Ward 64 today.

They said the present tube well will not mitigate the problems of Durga Nagar and its surrounding areas who are facing acute shortage of water throughout the year from the last 30 years. Despite paying regular water bills and the area has figured as No.01 in revenue generation to the Jal Shakti Department, the Government should be duty bound to mitigate the sufferings of the people living there.

They also appealed to PWD and MCJ for macmadization, tiling of lanes and bi-lanes of the area which are still pending for a long time.