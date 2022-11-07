Dulloo reviews status of AIF, AHIDF, FIDF and NHB projects in J&K

‘Lot of scope for agriculture-allied sectors in J&K for projects under these schemes’

JAMMU, NOV 7: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting of officers to review the status of several Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

The ACs held a detailed review of district-wise and project-wise status of CSSs including Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF) and Fisheries & Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) schemes and projects of National Horticulture Board (NHB) being taken in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by Directors of Agriculture, Directors of Horticulture, Directors of Animal Husbandry, and Directors of Sheep Husbandry from both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir besides the Director of Fisheries, representatives of UTLBC and other concerned officers.

The Kashmir-based officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

During the meeting, it was informed that under AIF 214 applications were received on the portal, of which 48 were verified with 24 applications sanctioned amounting to Rs 4.21 crore while as an amount of Rs 2.16 crore has been disbursed in different projects across J&K.

Similarly, under AHIDF, the meeting was told that so far 106 applications have been received, of which 17 were picked up for screening while as six applications have been approved by PAC under the scheme.

In another presentation, Deputy Director NHB, Sansar Ahmed gave a detailed presentation about the current status of financial and physical status of the projects.

He informed the meeting that in Jammu division, applications for 11 projects have been received wherein in several term loans have been sanctioned and IPA were also issued in various other projects. Likewise, in Kashmir division, he said that NHB received 36 applications in different agriculture and horticulture sector projects.

On the occasion, Dulloo asked the heads of each department to analyze each rejected application by the Committee so that the necessary rectifications are carried out and the same are not repeated in the new applications.

Dulloo impressed upon the officers to work with more dedication and said that there is a lot of scope for agriculture and allied sectors in both the divisions of the UT for projects under these schemes and NHB and hoped that more such projects would come from the concerned departments.

He said projects in vegetable and flower cultivation should come from people who should be made aware about the schemes to reap the maximum benefits from these schemes.