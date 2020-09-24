Dulloo reviews preparedness to prevent unnecessary deaths in hospitals

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 24: Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, today convened a meeting to review the preparedness of hospitals to prevent the unnecessary deaths.

Principal GMC, HOD Medicine, HOD Anesthesia, HOD Chest Diseases and other officers of concerned department were present in the meeting.

Financial Commissioner sought information from the senior officers regarding the availability of isolation beds in the hospitals with or without oxygen facility, ventilators, doctors and other medical staff for consultancy of patients and rounds of the wards.

The concerned officers apprised the FC regarding their preparedness to deal with emergency and other cases.

Expressing serious concern over certain deaths occurred recently, the Financial Commissioner directed the officers to strictly follow the treatment protocol and said that any kind of negligence in this regard will be dealt with strictly. He said that the doctors and other staff should remain available and take regular rounds in the wards as per the roster prepared.

The FC asked the officers to keep the COVID and non-COVID patients in separate wards without any delay so that special emphasis can be given on management and treatment of COVID and non- COVID patients with uninterrupted oxygen supply. He also asked the officers to review their preparedness on daily basis, identify gaps and strengthen the mechanism accordingly to have proper critical care facilities in place.

He emphasized the need of coordinated efforts to provide relief to the patients seeking treatment in the hospitals. “There should be no unnecessary death due to any reason”, he cautioned the concerned authorities.