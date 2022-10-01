DSEK issues new timing for schools

SRINAGAR, Oct 1: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has ordered for change in the school timing with effect from today October 1.

As per the DSEK order, all the government and private (recognized) schools of Kashmir

Division will observe school timings from 9am to 3pm within Municipal limits of Srinagar city.

“The schools falling outside Municipal limits of Srinagar will observe school timing from 10am to 4pm from October 1 of 2022,” the order reads.