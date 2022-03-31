Dry weather with clear sky likely in J&K, Ladakh

JAMMU, March 31: Weather remained dry in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday as the Met Department predicted dry weather with mainly clear sky during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain dry with mainly clear sky in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Department said.

Srinagar had 8.8, Pahalgam 2.8 and Gulmarg 3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Thursday.

Drass town in Ladakh had minus 2.9, Leh 2.4 and Kargil zero as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 19.0, Katra 17.9, Batote 12.0, Banihal 8.0 and Bhaderwah 9.6 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)