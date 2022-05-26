Dry weather likely in J&K during next 24 hours: MeT

JAMMU, May 26: Weather remained dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT department forecast the same conditions to persist on Thursday.

“Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K during the next 24 hours”, said an official of the MeT department.

Jammu recorded 26.3 degrees, Katra 21.2, Batote 15.5, Banihal 14.8 and Bhaderwah 13.7 as the minimum temperature.

Srinagar registered 15 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 7.9, Gulmarg 7.4 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh clocked 3.1 degrees, Leh 6.5 and Kargil 8.4 as the night’s lowest temperature. (Agencies)