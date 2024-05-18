Dry Weather Forecast In Jammu And Kashmir Till May 27: MeT

DE Web Desk

Srinagar, May 18: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Saturday predicted that the weather in Jammu and Kashmir will generally remain dry with “no significant activity till May 27”.

“Overall there is no significant weather activity till May 27,” the MeT office said.

However, the hot and dry spell was more likely to prevail over plains of Jammu division during the period, it said.

There is a possibility of thundershower activity at isolated places on Saturday while light rain and thunder at scattered places can occur towards early Sunday morning.

The weather will generally remain dry from May 20 to 27, the MeT office said.

It has also advised the farmers to resume farm operation from May 20.

The day temperature at most of the weather station of the Kashmir Valley was recorded 2-5 degrees Celsius above normal on Friday barring frontier north Kashmir district of Kupwara. The night temperature was also recorded 1 degree Celsius above normal during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday across the valley.

Srinagar recorded a low of 14.5 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 7.5 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg 11 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the MeT office said.