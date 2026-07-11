Drug-peddler held with heroin

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 10: Continuing its drive against drug- trafficking and substance abuse, Rajouri Police apprehending a drug-peddler and recovering some heroin from his possession.

Reports said during routine patrolling near Bhella bridge, Rajouri, Police party led by SHO Rajouri, Inspector Imran Khan intercepted a person who attempted to flee after noticing the police presence. He was apprehended and identified as Naim Naseer @ Raja, son of Mohd Naseer, resident of Jamola, at present Ward No. 3 Rajouri.

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During his personal search, nearly 03 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession. The recovered contraband was seized on the spot. In this connection a case FIR No. 363/2026 under relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Rajouri.