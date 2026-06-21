Drug peddler held with contraband

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 20: Police today arrested a drug peddler and seized nearly 1.85 kilograms of contraband in Ganderbal, while also destroying wild cannabis plants in Shopian and removing encroachments linked to narcotics activities in Pulwama as part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan.

A Police spokesperson said that a police team at a naka in Ganderbal apprehended a suspect and recovered around 1.848 kg of Bhung Patri (ganja-like substance) from his possession. The accused was identified as Md Qudus of Bihar’s Madhepura district. “A case under FIR No. 106/2026 has been registered at Police Station Ganderbal and investigation is underway,” he said.

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In Shopian, police conducted a special drive in Wachi and Hermain areas and destroyed wild cannabis plants found growing in different locations, the spokesperson said.