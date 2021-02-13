DRS is bit like VAR, still controversial: Leach after third umpire’s error

CHENNAI: England spinner Jack Leach, who found himself at the receiving end of a third umpiring error on the opening day of the second Test against India, compared the DRS to football’s Video Assistant Referee (VAR), saying it is “still controversial”.

England were on Saturday left frustrated and their captain Joe Root miffed after a blunder by Anil Chaudhary denied them the wicket of India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane after a DRS review.

“We were trying to get the third umpire to roll it through, they were checking the LBW, we knew that would have been not out. We were just trying to get them looking at what happened after the ball hit the pad.

“It is a bit like the VAR today, still controversial, (but) it is what it is,” Leach told reporters at the end of the day’s play here.

The Decision Review System (DRS) referral, which they had lost after Rahane was adjudged not out by the third umpire, was later restored to England as per ICC playing conditions.

Leach added, “They said they were checking it, then the LBW picture came up, we were saying no, no. We wanted to check the other one. I got the impression that they hadn’t checked it.

“There is nothing I can do about it, at that time I was angry but to get Rahane’s wicket in the next over made things little easier.”

The incident took place in the 75th over of the day when a Leach delivery kissed Rahane’s gloves on the way to the forward short-leg fielder Ollie Pope.

As England appealed for a catch off the gloves, it was turned down by the on-field umpire before Chaudhary also rejected the review thinking that the ball had landed outside the leg-stump and that the visitors had appealed for an LBW. (AGENCIES)