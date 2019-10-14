Driver killed as miscreants torch his truck in Shopian

By
Daily Excelsior
-

SRINAGAR: A driver died on Monday after miscreants set ablaze a truck carrying apples in Shopian district, police said.

The truck, bearing a Rajasthan-registration number, was set ablaze on its way to Jammu, they said.

The body was recovered from the truck, a police official said, adding further details are awaited. (AGENCIES)

 

 

