Driver killed as miscreants torch his truck in Shopian

SRINAGAR: A driver died on Monday after miscreants set ablaze a truck carrying apples in Shopian district, police said.
The truck, bearing a Rajasthan-registration number, was set ablaze on its way to Jammu, they said.
The body was recovered from the truck, a police official said, adding further details are awaited. (AGENCIES)
