Driver Injured After Truck Plunges Into Deep Gorge

JAMMU, Jan 22: A driver sustained injuries after the truck he was driving in skidded off the road and fell into the deep gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Shalgadi Chamelwas area on Saturday morning.

Reports reaching that a truck bearing registration number HR38U 4552, was on its way from Jammu towards Srinagar, when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it plunged into deep gorge.

They said, soon after getting information about the incident, a team of locals alongside NGO Banihal volunteers & police rescued the driver and subsequently shifted him to SDH Banihal for treatment.

The injured driver has been identified as Ramesh Kumar (36) son of Surum Chand, a resident of Chennai area of Udhumpur.

A case has been registered in this regard. (AGENCIES)