DRDO successfully flight-tests indigenously developed anti-tank guided missile

NEW DELHI: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully flight-tested indigenously developed low weight, fire and forget Man Portable Anti-tank Guided Missile (MPATGM).

The Defence Ministry said the missile was launched from a man portable launcher integrated with thermal site and the target was mimicking a tank.

“The missile hit the target in direct attack mode and destroyed it with precision. The test has validated the minimum range successfully. All the mission objectives were met. The missile has already been successfully flight tested for the maximum range,” it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO and the Industry for the successful test.

Notably, the missile is incorporated with state-of-the-art Miniaturised Infrared Imaging Seeker along with advanced avionics. The test brings the development of indigenous third generation man portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile close to completion. (Agencies)