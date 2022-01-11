DRDO successfully flight tests final deliverable configuration of indigenously developed Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

New Delhi, Jan 11: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested the final deliverable configuration of indigenously developed Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM), the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

“Equipped with #IIRSeeker & advanced #Avionics #ManPortableATGM was flight tested for reliability & efficacy today. The missile hit the target with pin point accuracy,” tweeted DRDO.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Defence, the indigenously developed anti-tank missile is a low weight, fire and forget missile and is launched from a man-portable launcher, integrated with thermal sight. The missile impacted the designated target and destroyed it. The final impact event was captured on camera and the test has validated the minimum range successfully.

“The present test was to prove the consistent performance for the minimum range. All the mission objectives were met. The missile has a miniaturised infrared imaging seeker and advanced avionics for on-board control and guidance. The missile performance has been proven for the maximum range in earlier test trials,” said the release.

The release further informed that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the consistent performance of the anti-tank missile and said that this is an important step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in advanced technology-based defence system development.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy also congratulated the team for the excellent performance of the missile during the test. (AGENCIES)