3rd National Water Awards-2020: Rajouri’s Jamola Lower bags 2nd position in best Panchayat category

RAJOURI, Jan 11: District Rajouri’s Jamola Lower Panchayat has bagged 2nd position for water conservation & water management in best Panchayat category of 3rd National Water Awards-2020 announced by Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The awards are given to encourage and recognize individuals and organizations doing exemplary work in water resources management.

Jammu and Kashmir Union territory has won two awards as Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Jammu (UT-J&K) won the first award under category of best “Institution/RWA/Religious Organization for Campus Usage, while Jamola lower Panchayat won second position in best Panchayat category.

The Panchayat Jamola-Lower has a number of water conservation and management activities to its credit, including construction of concrete water harvesting tanks, revival of water bodies, construction of roof top rain water harvesting structures /storages, construction of ground water recharging unit i.e earthen pits, construction of check dams, vegetative check dams and allied works, renovation of Water bodies such as Bowlies (Natural springs) besides spreading awareness among the habitants about Judicious use of water.

The central team comprising Ravi Ranjan, Director, Rakesh Gupta Deputy Director from Central Water Commission, Jammu and Nimay Kashyap, Assistant Chemist, CGWB, Jammu had visited the Village for Ground Truth Verification. The team appreciated the works and found them of good quality and well maintained.

“The coordination with the Government of J&K Authorities and Deputy Director CWC Jammu encouraged us to participate in 3rd National Water Awards 2020”, said Akis Naseer, Sarpanch Panchayat Jamola Lower.

The habitants of Jamola lower Panchayat have expressed their sincere thanks to Union Jal Shakti Minister and officers from Central team for appreciating efforts of the Panchayat.