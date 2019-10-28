Drain water enters in GMC Oncology deptt, forces suspension of work in ultrasound

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: The work in emergency ultrasound centre has to be suspended for a brief period when due to blockage in drainage system of Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, the dirty water overflowed and entered into Oncology Department.

Hospital sources and some attendants of the patients told Excelsior that due to blockage of a gutter in front of emergency Digital X-Ray unit of the Hospital, drain water entered into Oncology Department this morning.

Sources said within no time the drain water accumulated upto 3 inches in the entrance of the Oncology Department where emergency ultrasound centre is also located. The doctors deputed there had to suspend work for a brief period as water starts entering into their shoes.

The patients and attendants also had a harrowing time during this period as due to accumulation of drain water in Oncology Department, the patients were finding it difficult to go towards PPP mode CT Scan facility and emergency Digital X-Ray unit due to foul smell coming out of the drain water.

Sources said though the problem of drainage system of the Hospital building is not new but it is first time when drain water has entered into a department of the Hospital. Earlier on many occasions, blockages have been seen in toilet blocks of the Hospital. They said that since the Hospital came into existence, there is complaint in the drainage system but the authorities never bothered to improve it.

“I am waiting for last 30 minutes to get conducted ultrasound of my patient but there is no doctor available as due to water logging in the Ultrasound unit, the doctors suspended work,” Lekh Raj, attendant of a patient said, adding that due to foul smell emitted from the dirty water, it has become impossible to even stand there.

Sources said it took sanitary employees about 2 hours to clear the blockage in drainage system and till 3 pm, the water accumulated in the Oncology Department and corridors were drained out completely.

When contacted one of the Sanitary Supervisors of the Hospital, Raju said that it all happened due to pressure of overflow water tanks on the roof top as the drain pipes in lower blocks are of small size and due to continuous flow of water from overhead water tanks, one of the gutters in front of emergency Digital X-Ray unit overflowed.

Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Dara Singh and XEn Civil, Dr Arvind Kohli said that drainage system of the Hospital building need to be improved and for this a project worth Rs 17 crore already stand submitted in the office of Principal GMC Jammu, Dr Sunanda Raina.