Delegation unlikely to meet 3 ex-CMs

3 J&K leaders call on members

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: Barring last minute changes, the European Union Parliamentary delegation isn’t scheduled to meet three former Chief Ministers detained since August 5 during two days visit to Srinagar beginning tomorrow.

Sources told the Excelsior that the EU members will meet 14 delegations and have interaction with the administration tomorrow.

They will also tour Srinagar City including Dal lake.

The delegation will have night stay in Srinagar and will return to New Delhi on Wednesday morning.

The delegation isn’t scheduled to meet Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, three former Chief Ministers, who were under detention since abrogation of special Constitutional provisions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, two PDP and a Congress leaders including former Lok Sabha member Muzaffar Baig met European Union Parliamentary delegation in New Delhi today. Besides him, PDP leader Altaf Bukhari and Congress leader Usmaan Majeed also met the delegation. Bukhari and Majeed are former Ministers.

Confirming the meeting, Baig told the Excelsior that three wars between India and Pakistan have not resulted into Kashmir solution.

Baig suggested that the two countries should hold talks under the Shimla agreement.

The three political leaders from J&K met European Parliament MPs during latter’s lunch with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.