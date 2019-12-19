Drag Musharraf’s body to central square in Islamabad, hang for 3 days: Pak court

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s special court which sentenced former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to death in its detailed judgement on Thursday said that his body should be dragged to the central square in Islamabad and hanged for three days if he dies before his execution.

The 167-page detailed judgement was authored by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, who headed the three-member court that sentenced Musharraf to death on Tuesday for subverting the Constitution.

“As a necessary corollary to what has been observed we find the accused guilty as per charge. The convict be hanged by his neck till he dies on each count as per charge,” the verdict said. (AGENCIES)