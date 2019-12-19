HMIL launches Hyundai AURA

CHENNAI: Passenger car makers Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), the largest exporter since inception, today unveiled its most awaited Sedan All New Hyundai AURA, a new benchmark

product in the segment.

The New stylish sedan was set to be a trendsetter being the most power packed and feature rich sedan in its segment.

Speaking at the launch, HMIL MD and CEO S S Kim said “It is a matter of great pride as we unveiled our first and the most significant product for the industry in 2020.”

He said Hyundai AURA was inspired by the Vibrance of Positivity and Spirit to Go the Distance of the young passionate achievers, acknowledging their life-force of ‘Zeal to Go beyond Limits’. (AGENCIES)