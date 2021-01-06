Dr Shailla selected for National Florence Nightingale Award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 6: Dr Shailla Cannie, Principal, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) College of Nursing, has been selected for the prestigious National Florence Nightingale Award 2020, to be conferred by President of India.

As head of a prestigious nursing institution of the UT, Dr Shailla is doing excellent work for the girl child as well as society for which she also earned praise from Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who congratulated her for being selected for the prestigious award.

“I congratulate Dr Shailla Cannie, Principal, SMVD College of Nursing who has been selected for the prestigious National Florence Nightingale Award 2020, to be conferred by Hon’ble President of India. Dr Shailla Cannie is doing excellent work for the girl child & the society,” the LG office tweeted this evening.

The National Florence Nightingale Award is given to outstanding nursing personnel employed in Central, State/UTs, Private, Missionary and Voluntary Organizations. It is the highest national distinction awarded to nurses or nursing aides. The award consists of a cash amount of Rs 50,000, a certificate and a medal.

Earlier, the awards were handled by the Nursing Section of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). However, last year, the award was transferred to the Indian Nursing Council, which recently informed that the number of awards have been enhanced by MoHFW from existing 35 to 51 from the year 2020 onwards.