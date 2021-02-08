Dr Samoon reviews revised guidelines for opening of Govt, Pvt ITIs in J&K

JAMMU: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, today discussed and reviewed revised guidelines issued recently for opening of new Private ITIs and additional units in existing private Industrial Training Institutes besides 52 existing ITIs in government sector across Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Threadbare discussion was held on further improvement of government as well as private ITIs. It was informed that at present the Skill Development Department is taking up several initiatives for up-gradation of various trades including electrician, COPA, fitter, mechanic motor vehicle, welder, stenographer, sewing technology, dress making, front office Assistant, computer hardware and network maintenance, besides Basohli painting, draftsman civil, plumber, fashion design technology.

The meeting was informed that during the current academic year 13,000 students have been admitted in ITIs across JK UT in various courses ranging from 6 months to 2 years depending upon the trades.

Principal Secretary directed the Director SDD to take initiatives for improving and upgrading the skill courses as per market requirement so that the outgoing students can get jobs.

Dr Samoon asked the authorities to ensure that the sites for the proposed ITIs are inspected by the concerned committee and the recommendation/verification reports are submitted to the Directorate in time. He said that the application form of guidelines/norms for establishment of new ITI, additional trades are available on the website of Skill Development Department.

Among others the meeting was attended by Director, Skill Development, Sajad Hussain Ganai; Additional Secretary, SDD; Joint Director, SDD; Deputy Director and representatives of private ITIs besides representatives of various ITIs from Kashmir Division participated through video conferencing.