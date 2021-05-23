Dr Musarat Anjum shares her tale of courage, positivity after covid recovery

“Don’t Panic; Take care of both mind and body during home isolation”

KISHTWAR: Amidst the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic which has raged the world, there are many brave faces like Dr. Musarat Anjum, Medical Officer District Hospital (DH) Kishtwar, who is back on duty to attend her patients after recovering from COVID-19.

She eagerly shares her story of contracting the virus and what helped her to make a speedy recovery in home isolation.

While narrating her journey of recovery, Dr Anjum said she contracted the virus while in duty at District Hospital.

“I volunteered for a test after developing mild symptoms of Coronavirus infection including body pain, headache, sore throat, and fever, and was tested positive. Isolating myself from the family members was the next thing I did,” she said,

“At home isolation, I regularly monitored my oxygen level, pulse and temperature besides took healthy diet, did yoga, drank a lot of water, took steam and medication following and within a period of 4 days my symptoms were almost gone and it took me two weeks to recover fully,” the Doctor said with beaming confidence.

“Staying calm and not to panic is my first advice to positive persons, because the majority of people recover on their own, like me. Take care of your mind, as well as your body as this is a key to fast recovery” the Doctor suggested. Staying at home is equally important as by doing that “you are not only helping to protect yourself but also others. You can prevent the transmission of infection to your family members if you practice good hygiene and social distancing,” Dr Anjum explained

Explaining the treatment to follow in home isolation, she advised COVID-patients to closely monitor their symptoms and soon after developing symptoms like severe cough, high fever, altered sensorium, breathlessness, right away go for hospitalization.