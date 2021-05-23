J&K, among one of the best performing UTs/States in the Country in terms of vaccination: LG Manoj Sinha

Covid Containment measures: Lt Governor addresses the people of J&K through video message

Urges elected representatives, ASHAs, Anganwadi, ANM workers, voluntary organizations for active participation in effective implementation of Covid preventive measures in rural areas

Seeks PRIs’ cooperation & participation for establishment & operation of 5-bedded Covid Care Centres in Panchayats & generating awareness among rural population

Testing & vaccination, Mantra to fight Covid-19 pandemic: LG

Situation is improving gradually; with collaborative efforts, I do believe, we shall overcome & take J&K UT to a new height of progress and prosperity: LG

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today addressed the people of Jammu and Kashmir through a video message, in which he sought active participation from various stakeholders to complement Government’s efforts in the fight against Covid pandemic.

In his message, the Lt Governor urged the elected PRI representatives, teachers, ASHAs, Anganwadi, ANM workers and voluntary organizations to play an active role in effective implementation of Covid preventive measures in rural areas.

In view of the spread of Corona virus in rural areas of Jammu & Kashmir, the administration has initiated the setting up of 5-bedded Covid Centre including one Oxygen-supported bed in every panchayat to provide immediate medical attention to the people, observed the Lt Governor.

“I urge all DDC & BDC Chairpersons, members; Sarpanchs and Panchs, to extend their support and participation in the establishment and operation of the grass-root level Covid Care facilities in Panchayats, besides spreading awareness among the rural communities”, the Lt Governor said.

We can effectively tackle the challenge of this global pandemic through the active participation of all elected Panchayat representatives, Teachers, ASHAs, Anganwadi, ANM workers, Village Health Committees and Voluntary Organizations working in the rural areas, added the Lt Governor.

Covid Care Centres to be equipped with requisite healthcare facilities, with each Centre having One Oxygen-Supported bed for immediate patient care, along with linkages with PHCs & CHCs, besides availability of medicines and regular Doctor’s consultation. Telemedicine facilities have also been made operational for the people. Along with the creation of basic minimum infrastructure to provide isolation facilities at Panchayat level, we are also ramping up the pace of Covid testing & vaccination in rural areas, the Lt Governor observed.

Situation is improving gradually. We are intensifying the vaccination drive across the UT. With 63 % of the total targeted population vaccinated till date, J&K is ahead of many States/UTs of the country and is among one of the best performing regions in terms of vaccination.

Testing & vaccination is the mantra to fight Covid-19 pandemic. I request all of you to participate actively in both testing and vaccination campaigns so that the spread of the deadly virus can be effectively contained”, said the Lt Governor.

Covid positive patients or those who have developed similar symptoms need not panic. They must contact the Community Health workers and Doctors immediately. Village Health Committees must ensure the availability of medicare facilities, patient care management in these centres. Training for ASHAs, Anganwadi and ANM workers is also being ensured. In order to deal with emergency situations, a robust system has been planned and being implemented so that the people requiring medical attention will be provided with the necessary medicare facilities and treatment, he said.

The Lt Governor prayed for good health and happy life for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and urged the public to follow the Covid protocol in letter & spirit and get themselves vaccinated.

With collaborative efforts, I do believe we shall overcome this health crisis and take Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory to the new height of progress and prosperity, the Lt Governor added.