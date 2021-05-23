COVID infection after vaccination may be less severe: Union Minister Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI: Calling upon all the eligible persons to go for vaccination, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today said that COVID infection, if it happens after the vaccination, may be less severe and therefore, even if the vaccination may not give 100% protection against the Corona infection, it might still serve as a great buffer to the severity or virulence of the disease.

In an exclusive interview to a national TV channel, Dr Jitendra Singh, who is himself a noted physician and Diabetologist, cited medical studies which have drawn the inference that inoculation against COVID-19 “does not produce a shield” against the deadly virus, but helps reduce the severity of disease and also reduce the chances of life threatening complications. Therefore, he said, there is no alternative to vaccination and it carries advantage for every individual who is eligible for it.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, there have been a number of cases of infection reported post-vaccination even after taking two doses and he was himself one such case who contracted the infection after taking both the doses. But, he said, these cases are largely said to have relatively milder symptoms, with reduced chances of severity and mortality.

Dr Jitendra Singh cautioned that many people after taking vaccination, think that they are now immune to getting the infection and as a result of it they stop wearing face mask or they wear it improperly. But the catch here is that the Virus first attacks nasal passages and then the lungs and therefore, if the nose and mouth are exposed, the chances of getting infection after vaccination are still there, he said.

Further, Dr Jitendra Singh added that an individual’s immunity levels vary from person to person and so also one’s level and extent of exposure to the virus. This could also be a factor in getting infected after the first or the second dose of vaccine. Similarly, the associated co-morbidities could also play a role, he said.

The Modi government, said Dr Jitendra Singh, has launched the world’s largest vaccination drive with the fastest pace. With over 18.2 crore first doses administered, India’s vaccination drive is unmatched in its scale, he added.