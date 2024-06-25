Dr Karan Singh hails LG’s efforts for overall development, peace and prosperity in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 24: Dr. Karan Singh today hailed the efforts and achievements of LG Manoj Sinha, regarding the overall development and peace and prosperity in Jammu & Kashmir.

In a courtesy meeting, LG Sinha called on Former Governor and Scion of the Erstwhile Dogra Royal Family, Dr. Karan Singh here today.

During the meeting, Dr Singh praised the LG for his successful efforts in boosting Religious Tourism and the major development of Hindu Pilgrimage Sites and Temples and also hailed the efforts of the PM Narendra Modi for choosing to celebrate International Yoga Day in Srinagar.

Dr Singh highlighted LG Sinha’s significant role in effectively implementing the development plans and welfare schemes initiated by the Modi Government, noting the positive impact these initiatives have had on the region.

He praised the efforts of LG Sinha in enhancing infrastructure, promote tourism, and improve the overall quality of life for the people in Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed confidence that such endeavors would continue to drive progress and bring about lasting benefits for the region’s residents.

Both the leaders discussed the matters pertaining to development of Hindu Temples and holy Pilgrimage sites in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, Vikramaditya Singh and Martand Singh, both Trustees of J&K Dharmarth Trust were also present.

Vikramaditya Singh apprised the LG regarding major restoration and renovation works recently undertaken by the J&K Dharmarth Trust especially for Sri Ranbireshwar Temple in Jammu city, the Shiv Ji Temple in Pahalgam, Kashmir and the Rani Temple in Gulmarg, Kashmir.

He also requested the LG to expedite the development of the area around Mata Sarthal Devi Temple in Kishtwar, Jammu region and discussed the preparations of the upcoming Mata Sarthal Devi Yatra, Kishtwar.

Vikramaditya also expressed his gratitude to the LG for the assistance rendered by the State Administration during the recently held Kheer Bhawani Mela in Ganderbal and the Sudh Mahadev Mela in Udhampur, both of which witnessed unprecedented and massive footfalls of Devotees and Yatris.

LG Manoj Sinha reaffirmed his commitment to the holistic development of Jammu & Kashmir, emphasizing his dedication to enhancing infrastructure, promoting tourism, and preserving the cultural heritage of the region, particularly its Hindu pilgrimage sites and temples.