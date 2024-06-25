Dr Jitendra launches ‘One Week One Theme’ campaign showcasing recent success stories

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 24 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh today launched “One Week One Theme” (OWOT) campaign showcasing recent success stories of India in different streams of science and technology.

“Our aim is to integrate the efforts of all CSIR labs working on similar projects to reduce overlap and optimise resources,” said Dr. Jitendra Singh and added, the ‘One Week One Theme’ initiative under Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) aims to make innovation inclusive for all.

Pertinent to mention, ‘One week One Theme’ is the brainchild of Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh. ‘OWOT’ is built on the legacy and success of the ‘One Week One Lab’ (OWOL) initiative started last year. OWOL was also made possible under his guidance.

Speaking on the occasion, the Science and Technology Minister highlighted the aim and objective behind this initiative is to create awareness among citizens about the progress and development in Labs, to benefit them giving them new avenues and opportunities for employment, empowering stakeholders such as MSME’s, Startups, SHG’s, scientists and research by integration and collaboration with Industry.

Around 24 technology transfers, product launches, MoU’s were signed in presence of the Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, tracing CSIR’s initial Journey, he said CSIR has history pre-dating to India’s Independence still industry linkage had not happened to a great extent. However, in the last decade we have tried to integrate industry-academia-and research and entrepreneurship.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to empower farmers and common citizens by not limiting Science to labs, but reaching out to them to promote ease of living. Dwelling on 8 themes which include energy and energy devices; chemicals and petrochemicals, aerospace, electronics and Strategic sectors; Civil infrastructure and engineering, Agriculture, nutrition and biotech; healthcare; Mining, minerals, metals and materials; ecology, environment, earth, ocean sciences and water.

Dr. Jitendra Singh expressed satisfaction over the success of OWOL and wished for similar success to OWOT. Going further he also announced to scale up this initiative from CSIR labs to other facilities. He also gave the agenda for next year as One week One Integrated Theme (OWOIT). He also shared that progress in the Deep Sea mission, Aroma Mission, millet economy, Bio economy and Next generation technology will propel the Indian economy to grow faster and become 4th largest from 5th largest.

The Minister also recalled how the local population was unaware of the work going on inside some of these the labs, but after creating awareness among them they could be made a part of the whole developmental journey of tulip cultivation and 108 petal lotus developed by CSIR is a shining example. “We are going beyond CSIR realms” he said.

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, DG, CSIR; N. Pradeep Kumar, Director CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee were also present on the occasion.