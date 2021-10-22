Dr Jitendra, Sinha review arrangements for Shah’s visit

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 22: Union Minister in PMO, with Independent charge of Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh and Lt Governor J&K, Manoj Sinha reviewed the arrangements regarding Union Home Minister, Amit Shah’s three day visit to the UT beginning from tomorrow in two high level close door meetings at here and Srinagar today.

Top civil and police officers of the UT joined the two meetings and apprised the Union Minister and LG of the security and other arrangements in place for the Home Minister’s visit both at Srinagar and Jammu including the public rally to be addressed by Amit Shah near Fourth Tawi bridge at Bhagwati Nagar in the afternoon of October 24, sources said.

The meeting among others was attended by Home Secretary, Shalin Kabra, ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer, DC Jammu, Anshul Garg and other senior officers. The review meeting at Srinagar was also attended by senior civil and police officers.

Earlier Dr Jitendra Singh visited the Bhagwati Nagar rally ground to review the field situation there. He stressed on making water proof roofing arrangements, rain coats in view of the inclement weather and drinking water facilities as well as face masks in the rally ground.

The Union Minister according to sources also reviewed the arrangements for parking of vehicles in the area during the rally. The rally tentatively will begin in the forenoon from 11.30 am to 12 noon, sources added.

Dr Jitendra Singh was accompanied by senior BJP leaders including former party president, Sat Sharma, vice president, Yudhvir Sethi, Pramodh Kphai, Manesh Sharma, party secretary, Sanjay Baru and other leaders to the rally ground.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and SSP Jammu also accompanied the Union Minister during his visit to rally ground and informed him about the security and other arrangements in place there.

Sources said the Home Minister’s visit will be mainly official during which he will review the security measures in the UT following the recent spurt of terrorist violence. He will address the BJP rally at Jammu on October 24 which will be his only one unofficial programme. However Home Minister will meet various delegations which included the delegations from BJP also.

Dr Jitendra Singh who reached here from New Delhi this morning will also accompany Amit Shah during his official meetings and public rally at Jammu. The Union Home Minister will also be accompanied by Home Secretary, A K Bhalla and top officials of Home Ministry.