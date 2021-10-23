Relief for COVID victims

I n a significant development in respect of COVID management and allied matters, the decision to grant a relief to the next of kin of the COVID virus victim in Jammu and Kashmir, to the extent of Rs. 50000 is a commendable decision aimed at mitigating the sufferings to a larger extent especially in respect of those who are economically less privileged. In other words, it means the next of the kin of 4176 people who succumbed to the virus would be benefitted and what is needed now is not only a quick disbursement but in a transparent way through the process of DBT but without insisting on completing avoidable formalities once identity and other particulars are known. Though the amount of relief does not appear to be on expected lines but looking to the adverse impact the phases of lockdown to check the spread of the pandemic, had on the very limited resources of the UT economy, the limit of relief appears to be as a consequence of that impact. Still, the move needs to be appreciated. The funds reportedly having been disbursed to the respective districts for onward payment to the identified beneficiaries must be done in a time bound manner. However, at the same time, funds released for COVID management must be subjected to audits and proper utilization with supporting documents insisted upon to obliterate any chances of irregularities in funds management.