Dr Jitendra launches ‘Swachhata Portal’, hails nation’s upbeat mood following G20

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 14: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today launched the dedicated “Swachhata Portal” for Swachhata Special Campaign 3.0, https://scdpm.nic.in, at a function here for monitoring of the Swachhata campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh said the Special Campaign is being launched at a time when the mood of the nation is upbeat following the unprecedented success of G20 Summit under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s Space feats of Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1 solar mission.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the Swachhata campaign, the first mass awareness campaign launched by PM Modi on August 15, 2014 soon after taking over charge in May, 2014, has achieved four primary objectives, –

Change of Work Culture and that has been amply demonstrated by flawless execution of successful hosting of the G20 Summit.

Over 90% file work has been made online under eOffice portal; visualised by the Prime Minister and his Digital India Mission helped tide over the Covid crisis.

Use of Open Spaces for productive use as some of the Departments like Posts have converted junkyard to courtyard.

Archive Culture; the process of archiving files also gained momentum. The Union Minister said PM Modi transformed the Swachhata campaign into a mass movement within a few months.

“Same administration, same officials, only the leadership was lacking. The Prime Minister turned the mission on hygiene cleanliness to a Jan-Andolan and it was imbibed by the people as a Social Reform Movement. This demonstrated the intent of the government that it will address the fundamental issues facing the common man in a mission mode,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh appealed to all citizens to join hands together, particularly the media in creating awareness. DARPG has launched a compendium of 300 Best Practices which will be implemented by all Government Ministries and Departments and published widely through media, highlighting ‘Whole of Government’ and ‘Whole of Science’ approach,” he said.

“Coming close on the heels of successful Chandrayaan-3 landing, the successful launch of Aditya L1 is also a testimony to the ‘whole of science and the whole of nation’ approach in which we have sought to adopt in our world culture,” said Dr Jitendra Singh.

The Special Campaign 3.0 will be preceded by the Preparatory phase from 15th September to 30th September 2023. During this Ministries/Departments will identify the pendency in selected categories and finalize the campaign sites.

The Government of India has announced Special campaign 3.0 from 2nd October, 2023 to 31st October, 2023 with focus on Swachhata and Reducing Pendency in Government Offices with a saturation approach. The Cabinet Secretary addressed all Secretaries of Government of India on 25th August, 2023 and DARPG guidelines for the same were issued on 1st September, 2023.

Special Campaign 3.0 will focus on field/outstation offices responsible for service delivery or having public interface, in addition to the Ministries/Departments and their attached/subordinate offices. Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) is the Nodal Department for implementation of Special Campaign 3.0.

Secretary, DARPG and Dept. of Pensions and Pensioners’ Welfare, Shri V. Srinivas; Secretary, Posts, Shri Vineet Pandey; Secretary, Railway Board, Shri Milind K Deuoskar and Shri Arun Singhal, DG, National Archives of India also addressed the function. The launch ceremony was attended by Nodal Officers of Public Grievances and Appellate Authorities in all the 84 Ministries/Departments of Government of India.