Chairman DDC Srinagar, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 14: Aftab Malik, Chairman, District Development Council Srinagar, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

The DDC Chairman discussed with the Lt Governor development issues of rural areas of Srinagar.

Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Chairman Peace Foundation and Farooq Ganderbali, President Voice for Peace & Justice also met the Lt Governor and discussed various issues of public importance and welfare of the people.

The Lt Governor assured the DDC Chairperson and the heads of the organisations working for peace and welfare of the people of appropriate action on the issues apprised by them.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Gaur, Chairman and Managing Director Rail Vikas Nigam Limited called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

Abha Kumar, Senior Vice President Sulabh International also called on Lieutenant Governor.