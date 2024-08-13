Dr Jitendra launches ‘Amrit Vigyan Kosh’; describes ‘Capacity Building’ as continuous, dynamic

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 12: Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh launched ‘Amrit Vigyan Kosh’ Portal and ‘Faculty Development Portal’ at the Civil Service Training Institutions Convention today at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, he described ‘Capacity Building’ as a process which is continuous and dynamic.

Dr. Jitendra Singh traced back the journey of National Capacity Building Commission and Mission Karmayogi Bharat said, “It marks a paradigm shift in how we approach civil service training and it also envisions a future-ready civil service rooted in Indian ethos, with a global perspective.

The DoPT Minister added that within a short term the CBC and Mission Karmayogi has got integrated within the Governance structure though many of them were sceptical about its role but leaving everything behind it carved a niche for itself and contributing positively to achieve Minimum Government and Maximum Governance. He said “With the evolution of technology and governance we need to learn and unlearn in every phase.”

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh while launching the two portals Amrit Gyaan Kosh, said “our shared learning resources knowledge bank will enable institutes access to India centric case studies instead of always relying on west to give us knowledge material”.

He further highlighted that a practitioner does not automatically become a good teacher and The Faculty Development Programme will be key to ensuring practitioners and faculties are better able to deliver knowledge to civil servants.

Highlighting The achievements of National Standards for Civil Services Training Institutions Dr Jitendra Singh said “We have accredited over 140 training institutes and each accreditation represents a step towards a more competent, efficient and responsive civil service.”

Dr. Jitendra Singh also launched 13 Quality Improvement Plan (QIP), a roadmap for continuous enhancement of our training institutions. He also granted accreditation to 20 ministries.

Dr. Singh highlighted that the core of the mission is continuous learning and competency-driven capacity building. The Minister recalled that ‘Mission Karmayogi – Prarambh’ marks a paradigm shift and extends Capacity building beyond Civil servants encompassing all who wish to benefit and contribute to the Nation by allowing anyone and not just limiting to Civil servants to upgrade themselves by Capacity building.

Dr.Jitendra Singh shared that National Capacity Building Commission and Mission Karmayogi Bharat:Brainchild of PM Modi got integrated within the Governance structure. He said the quality of Governance that touches the lives of 1.4 billion Indians is directly influenced by the training imparted in these institutions. He also drew parallels among the success achieved by CBC and the Space And Biotechnology sector within a very short span after opening the sector for non-government entities. He also advised other sectors to join the wagon as it is the need of time to work in collaboration.

Along with accreditation and certifications many CSTI’s were felicitated and specifically the 5 CSTIs with highest courses of IGoT were recognized namely- Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (132), National Telecommunications Institute for Policy Research, Innovation and Training (67), Rafi Ahmed Kidwai National Postal Academy (41), National Institute of Communication Finance (39), SVP National Police Academy (20).

Towards the conclusion, Dr. Singh said Mission Karmayogi and NCBC will play a pivotal role in achieving the vision of India @2047.

Adil Zainulbhai Chairperson Capacity Building Commission joined online and Dr. R Balasubramaniam, Member, HR; Dr. Alka Mittal, Member-administration; senior officials of 20 ministries who got accreditation and directors of CSTI from across India were present for the Convention.