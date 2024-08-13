Cong colluding with foreign forces to undermine India’s economy: Khatana

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 12: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Er Ghulam Ali Khatana launched a sharp attack on the Congress Party today, accusing it of collaborating with foreign entities to destabilize India’s economic stability.

Khatana’s remarks came in reaction to recent allegations by Hindenburg Research, which he dismissed as part of a broader conspiracy to tarnish India’s global reputation.

“Hindenburg’s charges are a deliberate attempt to defame our nation and destabilize our economy,” Khatana asserted.

He suggested that the Congress Party’s promotion of these allegations was designed to negatively impact the Indian stock market.

Khatana specifically highlighted the involvement of George Soros, a prominent financier known for his influence on political regimes, as a key investor in Hindenburg.

He questioned Congress’s motives, linking their actions to Soros’s critical stance on the Modi Government.

Khatana criticized the Congress’s call for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe, arguing that it was more interested in destabilizing the stock market than in protecting small investors.

He questioned whether disruptions to the stock market would not adversely affect small investors.

He further dismissed the need for a JPC inquiry, noting that legal proceedings had already been initiated following Hindenburg’s initial report.

Khatana emphasized that SEBI and its Chairperson had already addressed the charges and criticized Rahul Gandhi for advocating a JPC probe instead of engaging with the existing legal process.