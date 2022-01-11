Dr Jitendra launches ‘AI’ driven Start-Up by IIT alumni

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Jan 11: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today launched “Artificial Intelligence” (AI) driven Start-Up by IIT alumni, which carries out solar water purification through an innovative technology. The facility aims to provide clean drinking water at a price much lesser than the price of water bottles sold in the market.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven Start-Up initiative by IIT alumni should motivate other Start-Ups as well.

A MoU was also signed between Technology Development Board (TDB), a statutory body of Department of Science & Technology, Government of India and M/s Swajal Water Private Limited, a tech Start Up company founded by ex-IITians based in Gurugram.The company is focused on innovative technologies to make reliable clean drinking water accessible to communities at affordable price, for their project on IoT enabled point of use Solar Water Purification Unit for slums, villages and High Utility Areas.

Dr Jitendra Singh welcomed the financial support extended to Swajal by TDB and said that his Ministry is committed to reach out to potential small and viable Start-ups having skill and talent pool, but lacking resources. The Minister asked the CEO & Co Founder of Swajal, Dr VibhaTripathi to scale up this technology to help achieve India’s ambitious target of providing clean drinking water to all by 2024, as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minister said, apart from the Centre’s initiatives like National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP) and Jal Jeevan Mission, Private Sector should come forward in a big way with state of the art tech solutions to cover nearly 14 Crore households where clean drinking water is yet to reach.

Referring to Prime Minister’s 75th Independence Day speech, where he said that in just two years of the Jal Jeevan Mission, more than four and a half crore families have started getting water from taps, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Ministry of Science and Technology is positively contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision and Mission of “Har Ghar Nal Se Jal”.

Dr. Srivari Chandrashekhar, Secretary DST & Chairperson TDB, pointed out that this project is a combination of new emerging technologies — IOT, Artificial Intelligence combined with renewable solar energy to cater to the need of pure drinking water in villages and remote areas.

“With the financial support from Technology Development Board, a social impact start-up like Swajal could do wonders. We are looking forward to cover more states in India at the earliest,” said Dr VibhaTripathi, CEO & Co Founder, Swajal.

Rajesh Kr. Pathak, IP&TAFS, Secretary, TDB, has said that this project will empower communities to plan & monitor their drinking water needs with community ownership, and will get affordable, accessible, reliable, and clean drinking water 24*7 throughout all 365 days of the year. TDB is committed to support such innovative technologies for mass utility.