Army, Police, CRPF launch joint searches on IB in Samba

SAMBA, Jan 11: The Indian Army, Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and officers conducted a search operation in the entire border belt of Samba today to ensure security during the coming Republic Day.

In the search operation, which started in the morning, the searches were conducted in the entire border belt so that no one could disturb the coming Republic Day. The search operation by the jawans was started from Ramgarh in the district which ended in Pangdhaur via several border villages including Kamor, Kaulpur, Devak river, Basantar river and Bain Glad.

DySP Operation, Garu Ram Bhardwaj who headed the operations said that keeping in view the security on the coming Republic Day, this operation has been carried out, in which security forces conducted searches in almost entire area today. He said that our Intelligence Department is also keeping a keen eye on both sides of the border.

It is worth mentioning that for the last few days, there has been a lot of movement on the International Border, the finding of arms in Ramgarh and the killing of Pakistani intruder in Arnia is an example of this, since then the security forces have become alert on the border and BSF has also intensified its patrolling.