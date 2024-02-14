Dr Jitendra joins ‘Gaon Chalo Abhiyaan’, reiterates resolve to reach last mile

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Feb 13 : Union Minister of State with Independent Charge of Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh today while joining the nationwide “Gaon Chalo Abhiyaan” in Block Barnoti of Panchayat Nagrota in district Kathua reiterated the Modi Government’s resolve to reach the last mile.

The Minister held meetings with public representatives, local residents and women in the village.

The public interactions were part of Gaon Chalo Abhiyaan, during which Dr Jitendra Singh spent time with the local populace to hear from them and elicit their views as well receive feedback on the Government’s welfare programmes and schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh said it is part of the Modi Government’s approach of reaching the last man in the last queue. This mantra drives the Government’s spirit of service to citizens of India, he stated, adding that the development of India can be achieved by ensuring development of the poor, farmers, women and youth. It is with this spirit that the Modi Government has been working for the last nearly 10 years, he added. Dr Singh said the Government has been serving all sections of society without discrimination on the basis of caste, creed or political affiliation of people.

Later, addressing students of Government Higher Secondary School at Budhi in the district, Dr Jitendra Singh encouraged them to tap the potential of internet and social media to give a fillip to their learning and StartUp potentials, saying it has the effect of a force-multiplier in this digital age. He also asked them to channelize their energies for the good of the society and development of the country.

The Union Minister urged the school administration to introduce Atal Tinkering labs in the school to foster curiosity, creativity and imagination in young minds. In the same vein, the Minister suggested the students to take up career in agri-startups which are increasingly becoming an alternate and lucrative source of livelihood in J&K.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the mentality around securing only Government jobs for sustainable living is changing, with the increasing number of new avenues springing up, like agri-startups. Even moderately educated are now earning handsomely after joining J&K’s famed Aroma Mission under which cultivation of lavender has shot Bhaderwah tehsil of Doda district into national prominence, thereby providing thousands of youth with opportunities to earn their living, the Minister said.

Dr Singh added that perfumes made from lavender are selling at exorbitant prices, with the youth associated with the Mission earning well from their sale.