Dr Jitendra initiates Mansar Lake Rejuvenation Project, discusses DPR

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 27: In order to promote tourism in the Jammu region, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today initiated the long awaited Mansar Lake Rejuvenation Project by holding a high level meeting to discuss the DPR (Detailed Project Report).

During the meeting attended through video conferencing by Advisor to Lt Governor, Baseer Ahmed Khan and senior officials of Departments of Tourism and Forest & Wildlife, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the entire area of Mansar Lake and its surrounding premises is sought to be developed as a multi-purpose destination, which could attract visitors with different interests ranging from religious tourism to non-religious tourism, water sports to health wellness and holiday makers to weekend rendezvou seekers.

He said, being not very far from the national highway, this could also serve as a relaxation stop-over for highway travelers, who choose to take the diversion for a change.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that soon after he was elected as Member of Parliament from the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok sabha constituency in 2014, he had initiated the process for rejuvenation of Mansar Lake but then massive rainfall and flood took over that year and the process got delayed. Meanwhile, he got involved in other similar project, the first of its kind, river Devika Rejuvenation Project in Udhampur.

He reviewed the Comprehensive Mansar Rejuvenation and Development Plan for initiating the process for development, rejuvenation and beautification of Mansar Wetlands. The plan aims at boosting the socio-economic development of Jammu region. The plan includes upgradation of existing facilities and development of new projects aimed at increasing the annual tourist footfall to 20 Lakhs once completed.

Elaborating the multiplicity and diversification of projects that are a part of the Mansar Rejuvenation plan, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Manser wetland was not just a picnic spot and a religious tourist destination but also had the potential of becoming a heritage spot. He said that this could be done by preservation and re-development of the Haveli located near the Lake. He emphasized the need for using technology for development of Manser as a Heritage sight for showcasing the rich culture and heritage of Dogras.

He said that the proposed plan would also include a Birds Gallery and Birds Watchers Lodge. He also said that the option of developing a wellness center with the Department of AYUSH at Mansar may also be explored so that it can be developed as a popular wellness destination in the UT as well as North India.

Emphasizing the need for investment from the private sector, Dr Jitendra Singh said that partnership of private sector the project was being promoted so that the private sector can become a partner in the socio-economic development of the region.

While emphasizing the need for coordination with the other departments Dr Jitendra Singh said that the clearances from other departments including Wildlife and Forests Departments was necessary for which convergence is being sought for both existing and new projects.

Various aspects of the projects were discussed in detail and the process for finalization has been initiated. The meeting was also attended by Commissioner Secretary Tourism and Culture Zubair Ahmad, Chief Wildlife Warden, Suresh Kumar Gupta, Director Planning Tourism P S Kakroo, Director Tourism Jammu R K Katoch and Regional Wildlife Warden Kumar M.K.

The project cost upon finalization will range from Rs 130 to Rs 170 crores and will include a variety of components for sustainable development of the site for religious, heritage, adventure, recreational and eco-tourism.

These include revamping of jetties and walkways, Hot air Balloons, Musical Fountain, amusement parks, Avian Gallery, restoration of Haveli, Sculptors and Murals presenting Dorgra Art, etc. Other features include Bio Toilets, Free Wifi Zones, Facilitation Centres, sewerage upgradation, Solar Street lights etc.