Dr Jitendra inaugurates ‘Great Khali’ Academy, lauds spirit of philanthropy

KARNAL (Haryana), October 17 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Earth Science; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances,Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today inaugurated the Wellness Centre set up by WWE fame “The Great Khali” alias Dalip Singh Rana near here.

The Centre has been named as “The Great Khali” Academy.

Spread over 10 acres of prime land, the campus has, among other things, a Fitness Centre, gymnasium, sports complex, wrestling enclave and restaurant, which will mainly cater to the youth.

The restaurant has been named as “The Great Khali” Dhaba and is a part of the overall comprehensive complex.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Khali’s wellness centre is a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship schemes of “Fit India” and “Khelo India” initiatives. Fit India Mission encourages people to become part of Fit India Movement by inculcating at least 30-60 minutes of physical activity every day.

Lauding the spirit of philanthropy and The Great Khali’s decision to set up the Centre, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it is praiseworthy that he has chosen to give back to the society what he had received.

The Minister said, Khali had earned international glory for India through his wrestling profession and was one of the highest paid performers in the world, but in spite of all this, he has chosen to come back to India and spend the money and resources earned by him for the benefit of the next generation.

Khali’s gesture, said Dr Jitendra Singh, should also inspire and motivate others to spend in philanthropy and in investment which would contribute to the task of nation building.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Great Khali brought glory to India after he made his professional wrestling debut in 2000. Before embarking on his professional wrestling career, he was an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Punjab Police.

Dr Jitendra Singh lauded the efforts and initiatives of Khali and praised him for the noble cause of opening the wellness centre. The Minister said, the philanthropy of the great wrestler will inspire others also to take up such pro-people measures.

The Great Khali informed the Minister that there is a lot of enthusiasm among youth for physical activity and he has decided to provide them a platform for it.