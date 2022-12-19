Dr Jitendra inaugurates countrywide ‘Good Governance Week’, ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore’ campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Dec 19 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, DrJitendra Singh today inaugurated the countrywide “Good Governance Week” celebrations from 19-25 December 2022, with a nationwide launch of “Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore” campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, the ultimate litmus test of good governance is that its benefits should reach the remotest citizen living in the remotest village of India.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the “Rural Regeneration” vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi entails an outcome-based approach to assess real development on the ground. Modi had once said, “The country has sufficient resources to deliver benefits to the last man in the queue in the true spirit of Antyodaya and the desired results can be achieved through Good Governance”.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, for sustainable development of rural India, schemes must take into account the needs and wishes of the people in the true bottom-up approach and should be implemented through latest technological tools in a transparent, effective and accountable manner. He added that the big dream of India becoming a 5 trillion economy cannot be achieved without including villages. The Minister underlined that development of rural and neglected areas has been one of the main priorities of the Modi Government and to bridge the gap between Urban and Rural India.

Offering his homage to India’s former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, in whose memory the Good Governance Day and Good Governance Week are celebrated, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Modi has translated the vision of Vajpayee into action by adopting the policy maxim ‘Maximum Governance, Minimum Government’.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that this year, on the directions of Prime Minister Modi an innovative and far-reaching step has been taken for involving a retired DC/DM of a District in preparation of Vision document of the District for the Year 2047, District @100. He remarked that the nation can only develop when all the districts of the country leveraging their inherent strengths aim to develop with a focused approach.

‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’ 2022 is a nation-wide campaign for redressal of public grievances and improving Service Delivery which will be held in all Districts, States, and Union Territories of India. Over 700 District Collectors are participating in ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore’ 2022.

As a part of the campaign, District Collectors will organise a workshop on “Good Governance Practices/ Initiatives” and make efforts to outline a Vision for the District with inputs of a retired IAS, who has served as DC/ DM in the District but has since retired as well as from academicians and think-tanks of leading educational institutions. Under the Vision Document District@100, the Districts will be defining Vision/ goals for the District for the year 2047. It is expected that the administrative experience of the retired DC/DM, academicians, think-tanks combined with the energy of the current DC/ DM will define and produce a Visionary document for the District for its path ahead in the journey of development.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Grievance redressal is at the core of good governance and the Citizen’s voice must be heard and his grievance must be redressed. He informed that the CPGRAMS has adopted a 10-point reform which has ensured a significant reduction in grievance redressal time and improvement in quality of disposal.

Secretary, DARPG, V. Srinivas said that in the year 2021, during the Good Governance Week from 20-25th December, 2021, for the first time in the history of India, a focused Nation-wide Campaign was made, reaching upto Tehsil and Block level with the aim to address Public Grievances and Improving Service Delivery. He said, the campaign was extremely successful and created a national movement for good governance. During the campaign, more than 289 lakh applications for service delivery were disposed and over 6.67 lakh public grievances were attended, which was a record in itself. The collective impact of the Nation’s grievance redressal portals functioning in unison in a campaign mode was phenomenal.

The Minister inaugurated an Exhibition on Good Governance Practices and launched the dedicated campaign portal for ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’ 2022 (www.pgportal.gov.in/GGW22) for online updation of progress by District Collectors and State Governments. A film on “Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur” was screened on this occasion.

Dharmendra Kumar, Chief Secretary, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Devesh Chaturvedi, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Dr Srivatsa Krishna, Principal Secretary, Administrative Reforms, Government of Karnataka, Amar Nath, Additional Secretary, DARPG, NBS Rajput, Joint Secretary, DARPG, Chief Secretaries and Secretaries of Administrative Reforms of the States and Union Territories. Nodal Officers of the Nation-wide campaign for ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’ 2022, Resident Commissioners and other Officials, All Central and State Nodal Grievance Officers, District Collectors/Magistrates joined the inaugural event in Hybrid Mode.