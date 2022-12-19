DGP declares open Police Martyrs Memorial T-20 C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Dec 19: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh declared open a month long 11th Police Martyrs Memorial T-20 Championship at Sports Stadium, here today.

ADGP Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, DIG Admin PHQ Sara Rizvi, DC Kathua Rahul Panday, SSP Kathua RC Kotwal, CO IRP 19th Bn Benam Tosh, AIG Training and Policy JS Johar, Principal PTS Roop Raj Bhagat, AIG (Communication) PHQ, Manoj Kumar, Vice Principal PTS Ranjit Singh, president of Shaheed Welfare Committee Kathua, Ravinder Salathia and members, families of martyrs were present during the inaugural function.

Addressing the occasion, the DGP said that the people of Kathua district have always overwhelmingly supported every sports activity held here. He appreciated the role of the Shaheed Welfare Committee Kathua and sponsors of the tournament for organizing tournaments of this scale.

The DGP said that 11 teams out of 16 are from different States of North India. This shows the kind of popularity this tournament has been able to generate. Stressing for making the tournament even bigger, the DGP desired that each team should get sponsored. He informed that shortly a martyr’s memorial football tournament is scheduled to commence at Srinagar.

The ADGP said that the relation of Police and public is very strong in the district and the people of Kathua have always supported J&K Police endeavours in organizing sports events. He appreciated the participation of all the teams and said that the participation of outside UT teams have increased the level of competition.

welcome address was presented by SSP, RC Kotwal and the vote of thanks was presented by Ravinder Slathia.

In this championship, sixteen teams including Life Care Lucknow, Gurgoon SPJ XI, Haryana Cricket Academy, Run Star Delhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri CC Delhi, Amigos Panipat, Jalandhar Sports Club XI, Sabi CC Hoshiarpur, Krishnam 11 Amritsar, Vicky Cricket Club Pathankot, DPS Himachal, GSI Tiger Srinagar, Game Changer Jammu, KKR Marheen, District Kathua Cricket Association and J&K Police are taking part in the tournament.

The inaugural match was played between Sabi Cricket Club and Haryana Cricket Academy.

The tournament winner will be rewarded with trophy and cash prize of Rs 3.50 lakh, while the runner up team will receive trophy and cash prize of Rs 2.50 lakh and the man of the series will be awarded with a Maruti Alto 800 car. A motorcycle each will be awarded to the best batsman and best bowler of the championship.