Dr Jitendra for reverting Assembly term to 5 years

‘NC manipulated Indian Constitution by convenience’

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, June 7: Accusing National Conference (NC) leadership of manipulating Indian Constitution by convenience, Union Minister of State in PMO with independent charge of North Eastern States, Dr Jitendra Singh today strongly advocated for undoing the wrongs done by three generations of National Conference leadership.

Dr Jitendra Singh, while addressing a gathering at Party State Headquarters here, today where a reception was organised by the BJP in his favour after becoming Union Minister for second term strongly favoured for reverting the term of State Assembly to five years instead of six years to maintain a uniform system in entire country.

He said NC leadership manipulated Indian Constitution by convenience and implemented all those amendments which suited it. In this regard he referred to black days of emergency imposed by then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi when she raised the term of Lok Sabha and State Assemblies to six years instead of five. Same was implemented by Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah the then Chief Minister of J&K in the State, he added.

But after the Indira lost elections in 1977 and Janata Party led by Morarji Desai took over as PM, it reverted the term of Lok Sabha and Assemblies to five years but Sheikh did not apply this law in the State and kept the term of Assembly to six years as it suited him and his party, he said.

While referring to Omar Abdullah’s tweet on equality, Dr Jitendra Singh said BJP is committed to equality but he should explain what steps his party took over the years in this regard.

The Union Minister asked the partymen to go to the masses and expose the NC leaders for their double speak and duel policies. He accused the Kashmiri leadership of developing a vested interest in continuance of turmoil in the Valley as they get elected to Assembly and Parliament by 10 percent votes. He said the dynastic rule will end in the State after the people of Valley vote enmass, defeat the dynastic parties and strengthen the democracy in the State.

“BJP has to educate the people of Kashmir that this low voting percentage is not in their interest”, he said, “adding our party men have to launch a campaign throughout the Valley asking people to vote enmass to end three generation dynastic rule”.

Dr Jitendra Singh also took opposition parties to task for accusing BJP of allying with PDP by compromising on its ideology. He made it clear that whether in power or not BJP will never compromise on its ideology. He said BJP joined in Government with PDP by respecting people’s mandate and the party came out of the coalition to respect people’s aspirations.

Maintaining that militancy is in dying phase in the Kashmir valley, Dr Jitendra Singh said Modi Government has followed the approach of zero tolerance towards terrorism in last five years and it will continue the same policy in future to free the Valley from terrorism.

He said all security measures are in place for coming Amarnath yatra and exuded confidence that this year’s holy yatra will also pass peacefully like last year.

Ridiculing the statement of NC leadership that militancy increased during PDP-BJP rule, Dr Jitendra Singh said this is a cumulative out come of vested political approach of 30 years rule of NC. He, while giving due credit to security forces in launching offensives against the terrorists, said this year on an average 20 to 30 terrorists are getting killed every month. He said what NC leaders are saying is because of their political expediency.

Earlier Dr Jitendra Singh and MP from Ladakh Jamyang Namgyal were given rousing reception by the jubilant party workers and the Union Minister was brought in an open jeep to party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar by BJP activists who raised pro party slogans and showered flowers on the Union Minister en route to party office from airport.

Besides, BJP State president Ravinder Raina, party general secretary (Org) Ashok Kaul, former Dy. CM Kavinder Gupta and former Cabinet Minister Sat Sharma also addressed the party activists on the occasion.

Ravinder Raina, in his address, said that BJP secured more votes than all other parties together in the State in these Parliamentary elections. He said that BJP has just not defeated one party but five parties virtually who had formed grand alliance in the State. He said that in the State, BJP got 17 lakh votes, whereas all other parties got nearly 14 lakh votes clubbed together.

“We got bumper votes as blessings from the common masses for our hard work,. We have got majority on around 36 seats making BJP number one party in whole of Jammu & Kashmir” he said, and added that “we have ample dedication to achieve our aim and we are going to win more than 44 seats in the Assembly elections”.